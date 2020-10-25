Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT at $8.71

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKBA. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $13.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $455.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.