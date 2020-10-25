Brokerages Set AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price at $19.63

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,486. The stock has a market cap of $702.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.79. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

