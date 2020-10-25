Brokerages Set Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT at $111.00

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 214.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.