Brokerages Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,261.67

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,261.67 ($16.48).

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of CPG stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company had a trading volume of 3,128,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,224.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,198.90. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,084 ($27.23).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

