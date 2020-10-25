Brokerages Set Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $422.86

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino's Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 446.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.10. 466,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.26. Domino's Pizza has a 12 month low of $255.77 and a 12 month high of $435.58.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.