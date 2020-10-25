Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $51.50

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,288,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,498,000 after acquiring an additional 754,433 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 394,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 18.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

