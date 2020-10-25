Brokerages Set Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT at $92.83

Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock worth $5,384,510. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 90.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.12 and a beta of 0.71.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

