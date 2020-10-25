Brokerages Set Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT at $20.58

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. B.Riley Securit restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

