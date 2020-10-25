Brokerages Set Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Target Price at $47.10

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

