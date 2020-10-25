Brokerages Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) PT at $3.83

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BofA Securities raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

