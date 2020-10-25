Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $42.22

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 723,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $233,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.48. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

