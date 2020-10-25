Brokerages Set Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) PT at $23.57

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.82. 138,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,143. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

