Brokerages Set The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $34.27

The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on The Children's Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on The Children's Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Children's Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Children's Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The Children's Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The Children's Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Children's Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in The Children's Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children's Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Children's Place by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children's Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

