Brokerages Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $51.73

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.01 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United Airlines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.