Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $139.28

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Bank of America lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of VMC opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $56,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

