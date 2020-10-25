Brokerages Set Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Target Price at $3.70

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

YRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Yirendai stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.82 million for the quarter. Yirendai had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Yirendai during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Yirendai by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,521,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yirendai by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

