C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $86.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.54. The company had a trading volume of 945,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

