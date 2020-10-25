Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Receives GBX 168.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168.10 ($2.20).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNE shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

LON CNE opened at GBX 143.37 ($1.87) on Thursday. Cairn Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.68. The company has a market capitalization of $875.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

