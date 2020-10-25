Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,540.10

Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) (LON:CLDN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,540.10 and traded as high as $2,800.00. Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN.L) shares last traded at $2,800.00, with a volume of 39,082 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,540.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,611.60.

In other news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,563 ($33.49), for a total value of £25,630 ($33,485.76). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 14,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total value of £385,915.20 ($504,200.68).

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

