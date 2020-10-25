Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.
Camtek stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.
