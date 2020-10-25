Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Camtek stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.71. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

