Canaccord Genuity Trims Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Target Price to $36.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB downgraded Hexcel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

