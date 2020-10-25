Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$137.18.

CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$126.88. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Also, Director Edith E. Holiday sold 4,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.13, for a total transaction of C$560,504.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at C$8,827,661.02. Insiders sold 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

