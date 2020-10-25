Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$137.18.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$141.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Director Gordon D. Giffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.21, for a total value of C$1,382,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,812,163.91. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,022,194.20. Insiders sold a total of 43,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,136 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

