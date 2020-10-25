Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$145.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$137.18.

TSE:CNR opened at C$137.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.88. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.52, for a total transaction of C$314,215.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,022,194.20. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.35, for a total transaction of C$182,490.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,389 shares in the company, valued at C$1,745,265.52. Insiders have sold a total of 43,480 shares of company stock worth $6,039,136 in the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

