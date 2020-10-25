Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after buying an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,466 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 776,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.