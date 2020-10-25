Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$445.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$438.00 to C$445.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Benchmark lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$418.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$403.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$361.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

