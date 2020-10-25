Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$451.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$439.00 to C$451.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$403.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$361.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$432.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.