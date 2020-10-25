Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$460.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$403.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$361.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$432.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

