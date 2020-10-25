Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$485.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$450.00 to C$485.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$418.54.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$432.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$403.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

