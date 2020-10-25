Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$418.54.

TSE:CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$403.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$361.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$432.27. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

