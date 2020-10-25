Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Receives $351.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $314.70 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $327.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,976,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,165,000 after acquiring an additional 216,960 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,755,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $952,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after acquiring an additional 490,263 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,730,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.