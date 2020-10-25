Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.40. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 7,783 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.