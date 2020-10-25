Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Given a €126.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €126.00 ($148.24) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.25 ($120.29).

Shares of AFX opened at €118.70 ($139.65) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 88.91. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 1 year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1 year high of €123.90 ($145.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €94.56.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

