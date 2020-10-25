Carlisle Companies Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Carlisle Companies to $148.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

