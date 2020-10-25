Carter’s’ (CRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reissued their buy rating on shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.22.

NYSE CRI opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.20. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

