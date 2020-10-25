Casino Betting Coin (CBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $60,877.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $60,877.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

