Cass Information Systems (CASS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $126,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

