Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $24.23 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

