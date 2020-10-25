CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $3.08. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,117,380 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.15.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 71.21% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

