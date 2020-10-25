Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 43.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €3.50 ($4.12).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €4.64 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €4.41 and a 200-day moving average of €3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy AG has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of €5.30 ($6.24). The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

