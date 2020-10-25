Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $824.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cellectis by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellectis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

