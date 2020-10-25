Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter worth about $4,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

