Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 181.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

CEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.87)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Centamin to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Centamin alerts:

In related news, insider James Rutherford purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £152,000 ($198,588.97).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 133.75 ($1.75) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.