CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,263 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 13,491,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,370,479. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.