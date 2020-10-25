CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 294 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after buying an additional 221,463 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,480,000 after buying an additional 152,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.00. 477,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.00 and its 200 day moving average is $263.66.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

