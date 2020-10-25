CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,804 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 240,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. 1,011,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,396. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

