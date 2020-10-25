CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 575 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.86. 1,166,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

