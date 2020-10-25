CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 3.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 8.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

XLNX traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

