CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,021. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

