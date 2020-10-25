CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock valued at $51,686,708. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,885. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

